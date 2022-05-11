Shearer and Taylor best
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Many people throughout Pennsylvania do not know who they should support for the republican state committee in the primary. There are three open positions in Adams County in this upcoming election. The responsibility of the elected republican state committee member will be to elect the best qualified chair and vice chair for the Pennsylvania GOP and two representatives for the Republican National Committee. They also research candidates running for office and provide information on each of the candidates to the local republican clubs, councils and committees.
One other thing that the state committee does is endorse a candidate for each open seat for elections. This endorsement disenfranchises all other candidates that were not endorsed running for the same seat that year. Candidates not endorsed by the state committee are locked out of the information database and receive no funding from the Pennsylvania GOP. More and more elected state committee members are not happy with the endorsement of candidates. They want the republicans of Pennsylvania to choose the candidate of their choice. I know of only two candidates running for state committee that believe that the voters should make this decision and vote for who they feel is the best candidate. Debbie Shearer and Trevor Taylor are the two that will NOT endorse. They have been state committee members for Adams County for the last four years, and they have NEVER voted to endorse any candidate. Both Debbie Shearer and Trevor Taylor have been working hard to get the word out to the local republican organizations on candidates running for all level of offices. They can be trusted to keep their promise to the republican voters of Adams County.
This election, May 17th, cast your vote for Debbie Shearer (#3 on the republican ballot) and Trevor Taylor (#5 on the republican ballot). They are true conservatives!
Martha O’Bryant,
Orrtanna
