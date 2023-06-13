Defends actions, claims ‘facts’
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
As a prospective school board member, I have argued that there is a lack of transparency on the part of the administration at UASD and the cancellation of the band program is another example. There are many who believe that I was the sole reason that the program was cancelled and not surprisingly, the Gettysburg Times and the UASD administration did little to change that perception.
However, while everyone is entitled to their own opinions, they are not entitled to their own set of facts. Here are the facts. I had a parent inform me of the announced band program and they expressed their concerns about the theme. The graphic used consisted of a cauldron with a pentagram and the description of the program was to “explore the dark and mystical side of the human imagination.” I couldn’t help wondering why we would want to focus on the dark side of anything. I shared the band announcement of the program on my public Facebook page to inform others in the community as I have done with other relevant topics. Hence, the label of complainer. I did not propose that the program be cancelled. I simply questioned whether the theme was appropriate. I did not contact anyone at UASD in a position to make the decision to cancel the program. I did not complain to the Board. I did not contact Dr. Doll. I did not even comment on any of the responses to my post. So that leaves one to question why did the program get cancelled so expeditiously? Instead of hearing from Dr. Doll directly as to why the decision was made, he left that to the band director. In a Facebook post of the Biglerville High School Band, it was acknowledged that the “delivery of the show concept to the public was careless” and “resulted in a strong reaction from a number of community members.” In addition, it was not until this cancellation post that the director referenced Bewitched, Harry Potter and Hocus Pocus.
While I did not think the theme was appropriate, it seems that I was not the only one. Regardless of the outcome of the school board elections, I will continue to highlight those things that are of concern to the parents, taxpayers, and members of this community. I believe that we can and should do better
Tricia Plank,
York Springs
