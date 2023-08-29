Wants more speed units

Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I think it’s great that Cumberland Township has a speed detection/warning system as described in the Friday paper. I live on the south side of Gettysburg and witness daily high speed threats to pedestrians along Steinwehr and Washington Street south of Steinwehr. I think the Borough of Gettysburg Police and the National Park Service should both get these units and post them along these routes. I suspect residents elsewhere in town could identify other routes in the area that could use them as well.
