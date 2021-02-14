I was scrolling through the list of abortion facilities on the Pennsylvania Department of Health website when I saw it. Where the week before the site listed 16 abortion centers, this week the number totaled 17. And I was once again moved to sadness. Abortions totals rose more than two percent in 2019 in Pennsylvania, the latest year for which spastics are available. But this business of abortion is about more than statistics. With each uptick in abortion are a torrent of tears, an avalanche of despair. Behind each statistic is a mother left to grieve a child lost forever.
