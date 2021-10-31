Editor, Gettysburg Times
Thank you to Adam Michael (10/28 Times) for sharing the story of how little Chewy (the dog) brought together so many in Gettysburg. It is remarkable how this type of situation showcases kindness among friends and strangers.
