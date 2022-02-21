Urges transparency
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
In regards to the letter to the editor concerning a compromised supreme Court. I completely agree that’s good anyone is welcome to submit an amicus brief to the Supreme Court. My problem with Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’s wife, Ginni Thomas, submitting such a letter is that it borders on conflict of interest. It is my understanding that Ginni Thomas submits the amicus brief at times under an organization which she leads. Although there are many amicus briefs submitted, the justices have the choice on which ones they review. It would seem to me that a Justice should either not be in the selection process if a family member submits one of these briefs under consideration, or if they choose to read the brief, they should then recuse themselves from the issue at hand.
It seems to me that this would permit much more transparency and trust in our Justice system. A Supreme Court Justice has a responsibility to assure justice under the law and must personally be above any reproach.
Carolyn DeLoe,
Gettysburg
