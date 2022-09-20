Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Like many others, I was distressed to read in the Sept. 17 edition of Times that Michael Cooper-White is leaving the ranks of part-time correspondents for our local paper. This is a great loss to our community. I am grateful for Cooper-White’s many thoughtful and interesting columns from straight news reporting to human-interest pieces to op-eds. I wish him the best in his new (temporary) venture in Texas, of all places, and hope he’ll return to the ranks of the Times when his foray in the Lone Star State has ended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.