Editor, Gettysburg Times,
In recent weeks your coverage of the Adams County Historical Society's capital campaign to build "A Home for your History" has been a superb example of making the public aware of the value of history and how we each may, and should help. The planned site and buildings will present all of us with opportunities that have never been available to us - to see, to learn, even in some cases to touch a piece of our own personal history. There are Society members all over the country with roots here in Adams County. Whether local or distant, whether a native in the county or a new resident, this campaign is something we can all relate to and with which we should be proud to have our names associated. Regardless of how many other organizations one belongs to, the Adams County Historical Society is the one that represents all of us. Don't be left out! Let's pitch in and be able to applaud when the ground is broken for this needed new home for our history!
