Editor, Gettysburg Times,
If you are as old as I am, you probably learned about The Mayflower in elementary school. There is a good chance, however, that you were not taught that in 1619, one year before The Mayflower landed in Plymouth, Mass, The White Lion dropped anchor in Jamestown, VA carrying 20 to 30 enslaved Africans who were then sold as property. They marked the beginning of an enterprise that would create a tremendous amount of wealth for enslavers in the South and business men in the North and a tremendous amount of pain and suffering for the millions of men, women and children whose free labor made that wealth possible. This is not theory, critical or otherwise. It is an irrefutable part of the history of the United States. There are those who fear that if we allow young people to learn the whole truth they may no longer love their country. History is complex, and our children are intelligent enough and tuff enough to learn about its complexities. They deserve to hear the truth, the whole truth - the good, the bad and the ugly - regarding our country’s history. In the words of author Wes Moore, “Loving your country means fighting for the institutionalization of its core goodness. Loving you country does not mean lying about its past.” In his March 8 Gettysburg Times Opinion piece, Bud Nason asks if farces like “The 1619 Project” and “Critical Race Theory” and their ilk should “be forever expunged from the schools.” No, Mr. Nason. The farce is the idea that the only history that counts is the history of white people as interpreted and told by white people. That farce is the one that needs to be expunged from our schools. Fortunately, despite Mr. Nason’s objections, I’m betting that today’s educators are doing a fine job of teaching the complex history of America. If so, that includes an examination of the kind of information presented in The 1619 Project, the kind of information that it would behoove people who are as old as I am to learn about as well.
Terry Mobley,
New Oxford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.