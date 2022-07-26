Response to Qually
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I would like to respond to Marty Qually’s recent letter titled “Supports women.”
First, I would like to state that I feel MOST PEOPLE do support women, just as they support any other human being, regardless of their sex. In fact, the custom of treating women differently was outlawed with the passage of the Fourteen Amendment, in 1868, which states, “Equality for rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.”
However, the most disturbing statement by Mr. Qually is to imply that the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade has taken away a women’s “right to control their own bodies.” Unfortunately, Mr. Qually, and I dare say MOST LIBERALS, do not understand the time at which the “right to control their own bodies” exists!! The time at which the “right to control” exists is at the “time of conception”. No one, including the Supreme Court, other than the woman herself, has the “right to control” the time of conception. This freedom has not been denied by any legal or governmental body of our country.
The arguments to legalize abortion are NOT about the “right to control their own bodies,” but instead to legalize the “right to KILL a LIFE.” I pray that the “right to KILL a LIFE” is NEVER LEGALIZED AGAIN IN THE UNITED STATES!!
Robert Miller,
Hanover
