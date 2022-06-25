How to lower gas prices
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
We should be using the power of the purse to bring down gas prices. We see the fuel giants raking in record profits, which we all are paying for at the pump. Why can’t President Biden do as JFK did with big steel when they were raising their prices and creating inflation pressures? Remember? He called the steel companies in and told them to roll back their prices or he would start canceling their federal contracts. Then, he said whichever company rolled back their prices first would get the new contracts. Kaiser Steel was the first, and he immediately transferred a number of contracts to them, cancelling them from US Steel. Within a month the others rolled back their prices. The federal government buys a lot of gas from big oil, so why not reward the smaller company who agrees to make a significant rollback? I think the executive branch has that power, does it not?
Warren Steen,
Gettysburg
