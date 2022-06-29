Less perfect union
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
With recent decisions, the current Supreme Court has firmly established itself as a right-wing, religious organization no longer deserving the respect of citizens who value the founding principles of our country. Masking its work as “originalism,” the court has now sunk into obvious far-right ideology about issues where the majority of Americans have made clear in polls that they have better sense.
Charles McKinley Saltzman,
Aspers
