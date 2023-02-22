Seeks book donations

Editor, Gettysburg Times,
To Gettysburg area residents,
How important are books to you and your kids? Imagine a place where children come to school and there are no books for them on the shelves. This is what confronts families daily in Rwanda, the largest country in Africa.
Teach Rwanda, a nonprofit founded in 2016 by a retired teacher from Pennsylvania, is working to change this situation through BRIGHT SCHOOL, where Rwandan children get vital education and hope for their future.
You can help us make a difference with a small gesture. Donate new or gently used children’s books for ages 3-14 at the Cottage Creperie, 33 Steinwehr Ave. in Gettysburg. Drop off your book donation in the marked bin in front of the Creperie.
These books will be shipped to BRIGHT SCHOOL in Rwanda for immediate use by children as they learn to read and write. For more information on BRIGHT SCHOOL and its founders, go to www.TEACHRwanda.org.
On behalf of the children, thank you.
Lori Mitchell and Barbara D. West,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.