Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Wow. I almost agreed with an essay from Doug Mastriano. Almost. I have to admit that he is correct about Pennsylvania's natural gas resources being mismanaged. Our state government needs to produce legislation and management that would balance pro-business ideas while making sure that PA is not robbed of its resources by companies from outside the state, which has happened in the past. You must balance the gains in taxes and revenues with the costs to our environment. The gas companies will eventually move on. We will still be living here. I also like that Senator Mastriano gave a quick shout out to coal. I grew up in a coal-mining town and was sad to see its decline, but the truth is that coal is being phased out, and that is a good thing. Even China is trying to reduce its use. Imagine that. If Senator Mastriano had limited himself to natural gas in PA and the need to produce and export more, I would have been pleasantly surprised, However, he can't seem to stop himself from slipping into demagoguery. He jumps on the current federal administration simply because he sees them as the enemy. Not once did I read any words concerning the oil companies who actually drill for the oil, buy the imported oil, and raise the gas prices whenever they feel they can get away with it. The senator throws out a number of 600 million barrels of Russian oil. That sounds like a lot. I wish he would cite his sources. A quick search found several sites, including the very conservative NY Post, that stated we import 672 000 barrels a day. Some simple math puts that at 245 million per year. We use 7.28 Billion barrels a year. So, Russian oil is 3.3% of our petroleum. In my opinion that is 3.3% too much, but relatively speaking not a huge part of it. And I do agree with Senator Mastriano on pipelines. A well-constructed pipeline is much safer than other forms of transporting petroleum. Unfortunately, I believe the senator is not only a terrible leader, with questionable goals, but also a danger to our state and country. He doesn't just put a spin on things. He misleads and manipulates. He is a danger to our system of government. But, I did agree with him on a few things. Will wonders never cease?
Daniel Irwin,
Fairfield
