I am shocked by Juliana Love’s paid advertisement declaring that she will run for Mayor of Gettysburg. What shocks me most is her obvious misunderstanding of our community. Although we did have local citizens, who were hurt and angry at national events, protesting on the Square, we did not have Antifa or BLM here. We did not have an emergency, a mob or a riot, but rather peaceful protests, although they did involve unnecessary vulgarity.
