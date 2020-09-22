It’s sobering to recall that while the US has 40% of the world’s civilian-owned guns, we are just 4% of the global population. What explains our fascination with guns? Was it the need for a militia to defend our colonial villages? Was it our frontier days when guns were needed to kill buffalo or defend against marauding Indians? According to the Supreme Court there may be historical precedence for our fascination with guns but, in the now famous Heller decision, the Court ruled that we have a constitutional right to own a gun to protect ourselves in our home front. Characteristically, RBG stated: I descent. She suggests that the Second Amendment is a relic of a bygone era with no place in contemporary life.
