Oil is a commodity just like corn and soybeans and the price is controlled by the world markets based on supply and demand. The cancellation of the Keystone Pipeline and drilling permits isn’t the reason our gasoline prices are increasing. OPEC and non OPEC members such as Russia, who control the world market have a meeting every month about how many barrels of oil they’ll supply. When demand exceeds the supply the price for a barrel is going to be higher and OPEC isn’t going to supply enough oil to exceed demand since that would result in lower prices. Our country has plenty of oil but the last time our country started pumping a lot of oil OPEC flooded the market with cheap oil, putting a lot of Americans out of work. If we start pumping more oil to create a surplus , OPEC would cut production to control the price.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.