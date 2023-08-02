Another racial experience
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Races and racism have been issues for many years. They probably existed before recorded history, and today a source of endless analysis and strong emotion. So, I decided to reflect on my life and racism.
I was born in 1940, and raised in Baltimore, Maryland, during the 1940s, 50s, and 60s. Then left to complete two careers: Army and education as a teacher and coach. I became a world traveler and student of history.
Dad was a mixture of Baptist, Presbyterian, and Quaker. He was raised as a Quaker. Momma was a lifetime Roman Catholic second generation Irish/Scottish born and raised in Hell’s Kitchen, Manhattan, New York City. We were definitely Catholic-Quaker! Dad worked in the WWII shipyard, and mom was a homemaker.
Schools were close enough that I could walk daily. In 1954, Baltimore schools desegregated just as I started to attend Baltimore City College high school. The school had 3,000 students, all boys and 60% Jewish. We students refused to let race or racism be a problem. Then came four years at Loyola College in Baltimore with an 800 all-male student body and no racial problems.
In all those years at home or school I do not recall almost any language or actions that were negatively racial. I was taught at home that this behavior was disrespectful, impolite, and hurtful. “You” just do not act in such an inappropriate way. Good sportsmanship was also a key part of my lifetime participation in sports. Boy Scouting was another good strong influence for me.
Upon graduation from Loyola College, I worked for the CDC U.S. Public Health Service as an epidemiologist for STDs in Baltimore. I worked with white and black medical personnel and numerous mostly black patients with mutual respect and no problem.
During 30 years in the Army (21 active duty), I had a variety of command and staff assignments. With help I was able to deal with racial problems, and make lives better. Today I still have many friends of different races and creeds. I was fortunate that our parents taught us by word and example how to meet people one at a time as individuals and treat them properly. Attributes like working hard, caring about others, and forgiveness make a big difference.
America is not perfect, but we are the world’s best “melting pot.” Racism, good and bad, may always exist, but we are steadily better at living with this issue. All Lives Matter is not a motto for me, but the way I have always lived. Violence can happen, but it is usually not the best outcome. I believe America is on the right side of history in the long run, and is the best nation in our world.
Lewis “Lew” Smith,
Gettysburg
