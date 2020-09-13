In 2008/2009, like many of you, I sustained significant losses to my retirement savings. I was retired and only working part-time (to keep my wife happy because it got me out of the house). For many months I endured sleepless nights worrying about our financial future. I had anxiety attacks and was searching for direction. I finally decided the only logical decision was to turn it over to God. I am not a religious fanatic, but I have been a church going Christian all my life, although the Lord, I am sure, still considers me a major work in progress. I needed solid financial advice and ended up with a terrific financial advisor who was, from the get-go, interested in our success, not his. We are still with him today and have been more than blessed by his guidance. I am sure it was no coincidence that we found him.
