Celebrates Gettysburg Pride
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
As a participant and sponsor of Gettysburg PRIDE, The YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County would like to first commend Chad-Alan Carr and his crew for a wonderfully planned out and smoothly run event. The most moving part of the event for us at the YWCA booth was watching the faces of young people light up when they came to our trivia booth and felt the positive accepting vibes we were sending their way. It is so important that our young people feel accepted, valued, uplifted and celebrated — just as they are. As Audre Lorde wrote, “ It is not our differences that divide us. It is our inability to recognize, accept, and celebrate those differences.”
Thanks again, Gettysburg PRIDE!
YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County,
