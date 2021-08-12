Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Looking for health insurance now? If you use Pennie.com, our state exchange on the ACA, to shop for health insurance, or if you simply need health insurance, please be aware that the current special enrollment period ends on Sunday, Aug. 15. This enrollment period offers some amazing cost savings due to the American Rescue Plan. Call the Pennsylvania Health Access Network (PHAN) helpline at 877.570.3642 to find out if you qualify for lower premium prices as soon as possible, even if you are currently enrolled. Otherwise, you will have to wait until the next enrollment period (for year 2022), which begins in November.
