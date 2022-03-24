Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Initially, I was annoyed by Michael Hutchison’s letter questioning the outpouring of support for Ukraine, particularly because he blamed them for fighting a civil war in the “primarily Russian” provinces of their country.
But then I began to ask myself why indeed we have gone all out for Ukraine, when we have not supported Palestinians in their struggle against the Israeli Occupation. I wondered too why we have not shown compassion for Yemen by withdrawing our material support of Saudi Arabia’s relentless attacks on that country.
But of course what we are seeing in Ukraine is an incredibly brave defense of democracy against the encroachment of an autocratic state. We in the US have had a close brush with autocracy of our own in recent years, but we have emerged as strong defenders of freedom of speech, the right of every citizen to vote, and a just legal system.
So if we hang a Ukrainian flag, wear blue and yellow or sport a sunflower T-shirt, it’s because we are affirming the democratic way of life everywhere in the world, however imperfect it may be.
Janet M. Powers,
Gettysburg
