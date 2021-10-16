I am a lifelong Republican and am endorsing Carrie Adams Soliday for re-election to the Gettysburg Area School District Board of Directors. I believe Carrie, who is presently serving on the Board, will continue being an advocate for all our students, will continue to ask the tough questions on issues brought before the Board, hold the School District accountable for every taxpayer dollar spent, and will continue to work in a positive colloquial manner with the other eight elected Board members.
