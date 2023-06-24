Visit ‘Life and Limb’
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Having just endured spinal stenosis surgery, I now have a profound appreciation for what the injured soldiers of the Civil War endured without anesthesia, sanitized instruments, and the advanced medical knowledge available today. The current exhibition sponsored by the National Library of Medicine and the National Institutes of Health entitled “Life and Limb: the Toll of the American Civil War’ currently on display at the Gettysburg Library through July 15 should be mandatory viewing for any student of the Civil War and for all those who have had surgery of any kind or for any reason to appreciate what our nation’s disabled veterans suffered in the 1860’s. Surprising to me was learning that infections were the major cause of amputation, that illnesses like yellow fever, measles, mumps, and small pox claimed more lives than battlefield injuries and because of those illnesses, some soldiers never saw combat, that 60,000 of the surgeries performed then were amputations mostly to prevent gangrene, and that an “honorable war scar” was pinning up an empty sleeve of a trouser leg instead of hiding the injury with a prosthesis. And although more than 3 million fought between 1861-1865, more than 1/2 million died and as many were wounded. Physician Oliver Wendell Holmes wrote in 1863, “There are few of us who have not a cripple among our friends if not in our own families.” Thus, this poignant and educational exhibit puts my own surgery in perspective and makes me profoundly appreciative of what those Civil War veterans endured and even more in awe at the developments in medicine over the last 160 years. Thank you, Adams County Library for bringing us this most moving portrait of battlefield operations, the challenges of caring for the wounded during wartime, and the duty to care for those disabled veterans afterwards.
Leslie L. Megyeri,
Fairfield
