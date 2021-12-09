Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Many of you remember the devastating floods that ravaged Waverly Tennessee in August and many of you graciously reached out donating flood relief items that were delivered days after the flood. We have decided to help the family who absolutely lost everything and are still waiting for insurance adjusters to settle their claim by sponsoring a toy drive. This is the family that we spent helping clean and gut their house. This family has three children, a boy aged 9, a boy aged 12 and a girl aged 11. We are asking for wrapped gifts, gift cards and/or cash for this these children. Please make a note on the package as to age and gender. We are taking donations at Twisted Creek Farm, 420 Crum Road, Fairfield PA until 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11. We will be headed out early Sunday morning to meet this family with the gifts! Please help us help them! For more information, call 717-642-5989.
