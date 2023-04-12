Calls out Congress

I enjoy the humor columns by Alexa Paskhaver. In the current column, she makes some good points about wasteful spending. However, she asks why the IRS asks for percentages if they’re just going to spend it. FYI: the IRS is just the collector, the wasteful spending is by the highly paid gerbils of the Administration and both halls of Congress.
