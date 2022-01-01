Editor, Gettysburg Times,
What an uplifting New Year’s Eve column entitled “Readers Reflect on 2021” in today’s (Dec. 31, 2021) issue on page A3. With so much dismal news and drizzly winter weather, it was a joy to read that Judy Young got her book "You Belong" distributed to Sunday School members, that Joya Sterner’s family reunited for the holidays, that Jim Henry joyfully celebrated the YWCA’s Birthday Bash, and that Tom Nemenz paid a glorious tribute to his loving wife in the kind of letter all us wives would like to see in print.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.