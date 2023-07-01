The musings of a 90-year-old
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
What does this 90-year-old think about? Generally, my thoughts are shaped by my upbringing and experiences.
I was raised in Emmitsburg, MD, where my dad had a general store on the square in the 1930’s and 40’s and later some bowling alleys including Edgewood Lanes. My mother worked with my dad, was a Sunday School teacher and when the 1930 hobos asked for meals, our lawn was mowed. My older brother (of 14 years) flew in combat in B-17s over Europe from 1942 – 1944. My dad and brother were so-so Democrats and my mother a staunch Republican.
I was in the army for two years, worked as an aeronautical engineer in the military industrial complex for 45 years, presided over the Emmitsburg Council of Churches for ten years and served as a Liberty Township Supervisor.
Naturally, I have thoughts about the events of those years and the associated changes in technology and our culture.
I’m not really a fan of some of those changes; for example, social media offers a platform for anybody to easily peddle trash. Artificial Intelligence scares me. Regarding our current cultural issues, stop the rhetoric and histrionics, use common sense and remember that old biblical axiom, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you”.
But I’m troubled about the future, especially after reading an article in the Wall Street Journal of 27 March 2023 reporting the dramatic drop since 1998 in our feelings regarding the importance of patriotism (70-38%), religion (62-39%) and hard work! Have we forgotten our heritage? Do we no longer care?
Those concerns complement others: a progressive movement towards socialism and interminable indebtedness; the making of costly unachievable climate policies without considering mankind’s innovative adaptability; a weak foreign policy backed by a shrinking military industrial base; an unenforced immigration policy; an undefined end game for the Ukraine/Russia war; an increase in drug use which resulted in over 100,000 overdose deaths in both 2021 and 2022; and the disgusting personal attacks and shenanigans of our political leaders.
I must also note, as someone who worked in the areas of intelligence and classified weaponry, the lackadaisical and illegal handling of highly classified documents is inexcusable.
In summary, this 90-year-old is concerned about our country’s direction in policy and leadership. Neither Biden nor Trump deserves another term.
Paul Harner,
Fairfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.