A job well done

Thank you Tom Sixeas for your superb coverage of Adams County sporting events and previews of upcoming seasons. I’ve known you for a number of years and marvel at your knowledge of and enthusiasm for sports. Thanks also to Josh Martin and The Times for affording you the opportunity to show your talents. Keep up the good work, my friend.
