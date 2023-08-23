The great unwinding
Starting in March 2020, when the pandemic was in its full fury, the federal government took emergency measures that prohibited states from disenrolling people from the Medicaid program in exchange for enhanced federal funding. More than 23 million people were added to Medicaid and the Children’s Health Enrollment Program (CHIP), reaching 95 million at the end of March 2023 (Kaiser Family Foundation, KFF). On April 1, the emergency provision of continuous enrollment ended and what has been called “the great unwinding” of people on Medicaid began. This means that states could once again apply their own rules for Medicaid eligibility, which vary considerably. States have been able to disenroll people who no longer qualify or who face barriers to completing the renewal process. Nationally, millions of people are expected to lose this critical health care insurance coverage for low-income families.
Forty-four states and the District of Columbia have reported disenrolling over 4.8 million Medicaid enrollees as of August 17. The disenrollment rate ranges from 72% in Texas to 8% in Wyoming. Pennsylvania’s rate is 33%. Ineligibility is tied to a state’s income level requirements. Among those disenrolled nationally, however, 71 percent were terminated for procedural reasons due to not completing the renewal process. (Source: KFF and the Medicaid Enrollment and Unwinding Tracker) In Pennsylvania, as of last May, about 44 percent had been terminated from coverage for procedural reasons, and 56 percent were determined ineligible.
Unfortunately, many people on Medicaid are unaware of the implications of the Medicaid unwinding (or even that it is happening) and some may have unknowingly lost coverage. Everyone who has benefited from Medicaid needs to check on their status. Pennsylvanians who no longer qualify for Medicaid may be able to enroll in one of PENNIE’s programs. (PENNIE is Pennsylvania’s own healthcare exchange on the Affordable Care Act (ACA).
If you need advice regarding your status or help re-enrolling in either Medicaid or PENNIE, call the Pennsylvania Health Access Network (PHAN) at 877-570-3642.
