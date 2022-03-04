Take lesson from Jenga
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Anyone who has ever played the game, “Jenga,” knows that with each pull of a wooden piece, the tower weakens and eventually topples. The person who pulls the last loses for all and is held accountable for the final result. However, each player recognizes his or her part in the tower’s demise. The unprovoked attack of the Ukraine is a tragedy with potential catastrophic consequences across the globe. Rather than fixing blame on one person as Michael Reagan has done in his opinion piece, we should take a lesson from our youth who play Jenga – that is, act responsibly, pick up the pieces and restore order. The world as we know it is at a precipice. Blaming President Biden for actions far out of his control is useless and wastes precious time. I pray that our nation’s leaders and opinion leaders like Mr. Reagan make themselves students of history, lest we are forced to repeat it.
Barbara A. Goodno,
Gettysburg
