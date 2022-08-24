Is this what we really want?
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
According to Spotlight PA on Aug. 17, candidate for governor Doug Mastriano has the following plan for defunding Pennsylvania public schools.
He would eliminate all property taxes. Sounds good until you look at the consequences. Among other things there would be a $20,000,000 decline in the budget. This means for Adams County schools there would be a staffing decline of 49% and an increase in student-to-teacher
ratio of 15% in classrooms already short of teaching staff.
Defunding our schools does significant harm to our communities. Is this what we really want?
