Thunderbolts from on high
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Blocks of stone fell from the columns of the Parthenon; boats in Piraeus Harbor were flushed to the shore. This past week, Zeus and his allies on the Supreme Court hurled thunderbolts across the country, traumatizing progressives and delighting conservatives. I was traumatized; let me tell you why.
For years we listened to conservatives decrying the condition of our courts suggesting that, instead of judging, they were legislating. Little did they know that by ‘packing’ the court with far-right ‘legislators,’ these complaints came back to bite them. They reaped what they sowed. Through the pernicious shadow docket and far right decisions, the Court is indeed legislating.
Our judiciary doesn’t have an army to enforce its decisions. Compliance depends upon the court’s integrity and reliability. Both virtues have been called into question recently. Justices have enjoyed holidays and other benefits from very wealthy benefactors. Yet reliability is equally important. In legal jargon, the term is ‘stari decisis’ – to stand by things decided. But the Supreme Court has shown little regard for reliability by upending longstanding decisions, as in the case of abortion, gun control, minority rights, and the right of the state to act to protect, as in the case of clean water, and student indebtedness.
Equally unfortunately is the Congress’ inability to address the burning issues of the day, e.g., gun violence, so the ball has bounced to the courts. Yet, while Congress is impotent, appointments to the Supreme Court have made it radical, losing the balance and reliability so essential for compliance with a branch of government without an army.
Among the thunderbolts hurled this week, the one that particularly saddens me is the case against NCS and Harvard University. Justice Jackson said it best when she noted that “gulf-sized race-based gaps exist with respect to the health, wealth, and well-being of American citizens. They were created in the distant past but have indisputably been passed down to the present day through the generations.” Since the ‘60s, we could rely upon the court to sustain the practice of affirmative action as constitutional. But no longer; the Court did away with it. Who knew we lived in a colorblind society?
American society is changing. In a few years, us old white guys will no longer be in charge. More thunderbolts like the ones this week will only make it impossible for blacks and minorities to assume their rightful roles in a changing society.
Tony McNevin,
Gettysburg
