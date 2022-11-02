Empty bookshelves
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
The controversy appears to linger over what should occupy the library shelves of our local high schools.
Several years ago, the Gettysburg National Park Service (NPS) invited, and thereby rolled out the “red carpet,” to numerous guest lecturers so that they could provide their expertise on certain topics. One of the invitees gave a lecture which was based on the title of one of her five books: “Sex and the Civil War: Soldiers, Pornography and the making of American Morality.” Published in 2017, her book “explores pornography and the sexual culture of the U.S. Army camps during the Civil War.” This author’s book about Civil War pornography has been selling locally at the NPS Museum Bookstore and also at the Heritage Museum on Steinwehr Avenue in Gettysburg. Ask yourself, “Is this an example of the pen rivalling the sword?”
In 1987, yours truly published a monograph entitled, “Medium is not a Massage when the Rumor of a Battle is Worse than the Battle Itself.” There is nothing in either part I or part II of my work that has anything to do with sex. My whole motivation and premise were to create a counterpoint to Marshall McLuhan’s, “The Medium is the Massage.” Nothing new/sensuous terms have been used since the 1960s in order to act as a conveyance to others the understanding of the “impact of media on our perceptions.” Additionally, many of us are fully aware of the positive influence that the late Colonel Jacob Sheads had on us with his Gettysburg High School American history subject. Knowing the Colonel to be a great researcher, what dawned on me was to make sure that he received a copy of my publication. And so, that was accomplished. In follow-up, Colonel Sheads would tell me to make sure that all of the libraries in Adams County receive a copy of my work. Then, after his passing, yours truly was made aware that Colonel Sheads had provided his copy of my work to the library that is attached to our new NPS museum. And there it remains. Colonel Sheads did not owe me that nor any other favor.
My monograph is currently not for sale because the last thing on my wish list is for a sleazy, squalid terrorist to get his or her filthy hands on it. Accordingly, “cyberspace” is getting overcrowded, which is very worrisome to me. Technologically, the television back in the 1950s was a comforting addition in many of our homes. It was gleefully welcome up until the Vietnam War literally got stuck in it for over 13 years.
In looking forward, let’s keep in mind that Johannes Gutenberg made “all of history simultaneous” with his invention of mechanical moveable type, the printing press. Thus, it was the transportable book that brought the world of the dead into the empty space of the gentleman’s library. And thanks to Samuel F.B. Morse and his telegraph along with future inventions, the news of the world of the living was conveyed to the workman’s breakfast and the family dining room tables.
John Longanecker,
Aspers
