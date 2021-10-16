Editor, Gettysburg Times,
As a resident of Mt Joy Township for the past 11 years, I have seen firsthand the disdain (sometimes bordering on contempt) with which Supervisor John Gormont and Solicitor Susan Smith treat residents who raise an issue or argue a point with which they disagree. It is palpable to anyone who attends these public meetings. Yes, Mr. Gormont has experience. But, experience at what? Conducting his public duties in a tyrannical and non-transparent way (try navigating the website) is the way I see it —not to mention the ethical “lapses” referred to by other letter writers. Furthermore, as a retired attorney, myself, I see no reason why township residents must pay an attorney (at her billing rate) to run a public meeting. It certainly doesn’t require a law degree and isn’t that what we elect our supervisors to do? I also read the PA Supreme Court opinion affirming the dismissal of the township’s lawsuit against a local developer. The Court’s criticism of the township and, by implication, Ms. Smith, was clear and pointed. It is time for Mr. Gormont and Attorney Smith to move on.
