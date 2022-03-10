Editor, Gettysburg Times,
The war in Ukraine is absolutely horrible and as is usual in war a lot of innocent people are killed and harmed. Many people feel that Putin’s actions are totally deranged. The national news coverage and our politician’s actions lend credence to that narrative. However, there have been a lot of actions taken by the West that have led up to the current situation. After the breakup of the Soviet Union, the West promised not to add a lot of those countries to NATO and the EU. However, many of them were added and recently inviting Ukraine into NATO became a real possibility. In 2014 the Obama administration using the CIA and a color revolution caused the democratically elected pro-Russian president of Ukraine to be ousted. Putin has said all along that what he wanted was for Ukraine to be neutral just like Finland – not to be part of the NATO alliance. Being part of the NATO alliance means that all countries must come to the defense of the others and that the NATO forces can be stationed anywhere in those countries. Ukraine and Russia share a 1000+ mile boarder – imagine our reaction if Russia put nuclear missiles along our Canadian boarder.
What we are facing today is an exact mirror image of the Cuban missile crisis in the fall of 1962. Russia was building missile bases in Cuba to house medium and intermediate-range missiles. When the USA discovered this, a 13-day standoff occurred which brought the world to the brink of war. Finally, Nikita Khrushchev backed down and the situation de-escalated and war was averted. By the way, Castro did send a letter to Russia advising them to launch a nuclear first strike against the USA. This war in Ukraine could have easily been avoided if the NATO countries would have agreed to back down and not invite Ukraine to join in the alliance.
Putin has the most blood on his hands but Biden’s hands are also very bloody. This is an extremely serious situation and can easily devolve into WWIII, either militarily or economically. Big wars often start small. Please pray that cooler heads prevail.
Jay Herman,
Heidlersburg
