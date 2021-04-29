Alivia Colgan, Gettysburg Track & Field: Alivia won the 100 dash, 300 hurdles and ran on the winning 4x100 relay teams in meets against Kennard-Dale and West York

Chelsey Stonesifer, Littlestown Softball: Chelsey went 7-for-9 with 6 RBI and 8 runs scored, and struck out 30 batters pitching, in 3 wins last week

Brett Laughman, Bermudian Springs Tennis: Brett won four straight-set matches at No. 1 singles for the Eagles, who posted a 10-win regular season

Rachel Keller, Gettysburg Softball: Rachel went 9-for-15 at the plate with 9 RBI and 8 runs scored in a 4-0 week for the Warriors

Eryn Little, New Oxford Girls' Lacrosse: Eryn scored 10 goals and recorded 7 assists in three games for the Colonials

