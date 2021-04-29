Editor, Gettysburg Times,
A political cartoon is one thing; a cartoon mocking a health benefit is quite another. Today's nasty cartoon of a disgruntled Uncle Sam reluctantly kissing the foot of a masks-loaded Biden is totally irresponsible. Health experts worldwide have made it clear that wearing a mask in public is a powerful tool in reducing the spread of this awful pandemic. In as many as fifty countries, it's actually illegal not to wear a mask in public. This is not a political issue; it's a commonsense, let's-end-this-nightmare issue, and shouldn't be the target of partisan arrows.
