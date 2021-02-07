The election wasn’t rigged by the governor or secretary of state, for weeks county commissioners were stating they needed canvassing due to the volume of mail in ballots. There were some counties that clearly stated we don’t have the manpower to main the polls and also count the mail in ballots, and they would have no choice but to start counting after election day. I’ve heard some good suggestions concerning absentee ballots: start canvassing 5 days before election day, a three-day grace period after election day to receive ballots, and only if they’re postmarked no later than 8 p.m. on election day, then they should be counted; cut off time to apply for a ballot is 15 days before election; curing ballots, the sender has five days to report to the court hose to correct the ballot.
