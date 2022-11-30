Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Updated: November 30, 2022 @ 4:19 am
Appreciates article
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
The Times article on Dedication Day was well-written, informative and inspiring. I would like to see it on the front page of ever newspaper in America. Vanessa Pellechio Sanders is appreciated by many citizens of Adams County and beyond.
Bart Hogan,
Fairfield
