Free speech
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Freedom of speech doesn’t mean that any letter submitted to the Times must be run. That seems to be what the editor is saying in reply to a letter from Steve Huete, who questioned printing Mike Hutchinson’s April 11th letter that could be described as incoherent babbling with an undertone of nastiness.
Mr. Hutchinson does have the right to express his opinions in public, but no right to have them broadcast by print or electronic media. Let’s hope that in the future the Times’ journalism standards weed out letters such as Mr. Hutchinson’s.
Charles Skopic,
Gettysburg
