Life skills in school

There are two young men at my home installing appliances. We got on the subject of retirement. When I told one fellow how much I get in SS, he said “You can’t live on that” So I told him how important it is to have an IRA account. He said he never heard of and IRA and how do you open one. What do they teach in school besides doubting your birth gender and how innately racists we all are. Math skills, balancing checking accounts, how to save are so important. This is a plea to school board members who are deciding on a curriculum for our children to please teach them life skills.
