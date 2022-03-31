Only wants like opinions shared
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Sir: There were two letters in todays edition asking the question of the editor :Why did (or would) you print an obvious falsehood. Both writers were spot on, and deserve an answer from you, and the Times. Just what is your policy concerning the printing of falsehoods ? Do you even have such a policy ? Do you talk it over with fellow department heads, or perhaps the publisher ,, or do you just print pretty much any letter that is timely? And do NOT say that you do not know if they contain falsehoods, because it is your responsibility to fact check what is in this newspaper. We, the readers, deserve better than to read regurgitated talking points seen on face book or so called news sources. thank you
Tom Branum,
Littlestown
