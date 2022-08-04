Criticizes Nason
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Bud Nason’s July 29 column about the January 6th Committee is not just one-sided- it overlooks some significant facts. To begin with, Mr. Nason’s criticism of news coverage of the mob’s behavior approaches the notion that their actions were legitimate political discourse (to use a phrase coined by the Republican National Committee). Anyone who has viewed the videos of the event knows how violent it was. It has been shown that at least some of the mob had guns. Given the use of bear spray, batons, fire extinguishers and flag poles as weapons, it is a miracle that there was no gunfire. Further, several participants in the affair have been charged with seditious conspiracy and at least one of them has already pleaded guilty. Seditious conspiracy is two or more people who “conspire to overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the Government of the United States,” or act “by force to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States.” To object to calling it an insurrection is pure willful blindness.
About those constitutional rights Mr. Nason claims were violated. While Trump’s role in the antecedents of the insurrection is clearly a subject in the January 6 investigation, he himself has not been called. It is clear from the video footage of those appearing before the committee that they mostly had counsel at their side during their testimony. If Trump were to voluntarily appear and give testimony, he would certainly be allowed counsel, so the idea that he has somehow been denied the right to counsel is ludicrous. Mr. Nason’s further claim of numerous violations of other Constitutional provisions is meaningless without the specifics of who did what, when and where. Were there such obvious, extensive and egregious violations occurring, Republican members of Congress would not stand by and let it happen! So the claim that every member of Congress is complicit in constitutional violations is, to borrow Mr. Nason’s words, patent nonsense.
This column was simply a lame effort to discredit the January 6th Committee’s work. Those who have followed the public hearings have noted most of the witnesses were Republicans. Also, there are two quite conservative members of the Committee. There would have been more but for the minority leader’s refusal to name them in a fit of pique.
Harry Lane,
East Berlin
