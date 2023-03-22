Current system unfair
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
On Feb. 28, Representative Moul wrote an informative column about the loss of tax revenue for Adams County municipalities and school districts when properties are purchased by the American Battlefield Trust (ABT), then passed along to the Gettysburg National Military Park (GNMP). For example, Pickett’s Buffet (Gettysburg borough) was purchased by ABT with the intent to remove the building and transfer the property to the GNMP, when it will become tax exempt. Most letters to the editor at the time praised the action. Some mistakenly believed that there would be no loss of taxes because the restaurant would reopen in the old Boyd’s Bears building (in Cumberland Township) — or that visitors to the site where their ancestors fought would generate more tourism and make up for loss of tax revenue.
Property tax revenue comes from the building and lot value, not from the business. There is no sales tax that goes to the borough or townships. Revenue comes from parking meters, live performance tax, and a small portion of the accommodations (pillow) tax. Half of the assessed property value in Gettysburg borough is tax exempt. That means the other property owners make up the difference in what’s needed to run the borough. Businesses bring vitality and jobs, but not much revenue to local governments.
Rep. Moul mentioned his attempts to get ABT to make long-term contributions to make up for the tax revenue loss. He also stated that “A fairly large portion of the funding they receive to purchase land for the federal government is donated to them in the form of grants by the federal government” (which is not permitted to purchase this land). ABT then donates the land to the federal government, which can cause taxes to increase locally. In other words, our tax dollars are being used to finance the buying of property that will eventually raise our taxes. Rep. Moul suggests federal legislation to prevent ABT from receiving the grans, in order to protect local taxpayers. He also believes that ABT should not receive state grants to use relative to these properties. I value the Gettysburg National Military Park, but I do not believe the current system is fair to local taxpayers, who end up holding the bag. I suggest that you read Moul’s 2/28/2023 column or contact his office for more in-depth information and possible solutions.
Susan Cipperly,
Gettysburg
