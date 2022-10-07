Where the money comes from
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I respectfully reply to Karen Richard’s letter from Oct. 5 touting that Democrats are responsible for the rest of us (including those pesky MAGA republicans!) “enjoying social programs” at the behest of generous Democrats. I would remind her that Medicare, Medcaid and Social Security funding come out of the monthly paychecks of hard-working Americans, which means these programs are funded by us, the U.S. taxpayers. If Ms. Richard wishes to take credit for the spending of other people’s money that is okay with me. Please remember where the money comes from, please. Thank you.
