Challenges Nason
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
As an honest Republican, I cannot let Bud Nason’s column in the Friday, July 29 Gettysburg Times go unchallenged. Bud makes statements about the January 1 events at the Capitol and the investigation underway by the 1/6/2021 Committee that sound like they came off public media websites.
Bud alleges the 1/6/21 Committee is committing fraud against the Constitution as well numerous state and federal laws and practices for getting to the truth about potential crime/crimes. The 1/6/21 Committee is an investigated body. If this body finds credible evidence of crimes they must turn this evidence over to the Department of Justice for further investigation, a grand jury if sufficient facts are found, before any formal legal action (trial) and penalty can be imposed. During the trial is when the accused is afforded the right to cross examine the accuser(s).
Bud also alleges that an attempted coup did not occur, that many of the “invaders/visitors’’ walked through open doors at the Capitol, that all were unarmed (over 100 weapons were confiscated), that the officers died from drug usage and ongoing health conditions. Clearly, Bud has never been in combat and experienced the stress that can kill you. In addition to the officers that died, over 170 officers had to seek medical attention and 141 had suffered physical and mental wounds that prevented them from being returned to duty in the short term.
Bud further alleges that the events of Jan. 6, 2021 were not an “armed insurrection.” I happened to be home on Jan. 6, 2021 watching the noon news when coverage of the events came on, and since then I must have seen all or parts of the events well over 100 times. I have tried hard to justify in my mind that beating Capitol police over the head with flag poles, breaking windows for entry, knocking down police barriers, etc. was a normal visit by the almost 2,000 who made it into the Capitol. It was a clear effort to disrupt an official government function to prevent the peaceful transfer from one President to another. This was clearly an act of insurrection in which all participants, the original instigator, the conspirators, leaders of groups, members of groups as well as the folks who got caught up in the moment should be fully punished. The actions on Jan. 6, 2021 broke over 20 federal laws.
Van J. Farmer,
Gettysburg
