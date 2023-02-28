Journalism versus commentary
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I’m sorry for a response a bit late, but I have been away. Last Wednesday Mr. Saltzman submitted “Not a Fox Fan” in which he complained about the technical accuracy of Carlson and Hannity. If Mr. Saltzman would watch Fox once in a while, he would know neither of these men claims to be a journalist. They are commentators (that is opinion writers). There are many journalists at Fox, and also opinion people. Just as Mr. Saltzman is entitled to his opinion, so are Carlson and Hannity. Mr. Hannity repeatedly states he can do journalism, but his show is not journalism, it is commentary.
