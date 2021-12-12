Editor, Gettysburg Times,
While enjoying my morning coffee -and Times, I was delighted to see one of my fav's-Maresca's back-hurrah! No, I don't endorse all his views, but I find his column enjoyable and thought-provoking even while exclaiming(aloud or in my head), "No! I don't believe that!", "Really, hmm, I'll have to think about that."
