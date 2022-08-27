Irony
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Irony
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
The article by Ed Riggs in the Aug. 22 edition of the Gettysburg Times was very informative and very chilling. Scientists have been warning us for decades about what might happen if we continued to dump our carbon refuse into the atmosphere: more forest fires, more tornados, more flooding and droughts, oceans that will have no living corals and reduced fishing, to name a few. But these warnings have fallen on deaf ears with many legislators!
Wouldn’t it be hilarious if the most dire predictions came true, such that human life on the planet will no longer be possible? Billionaires can light their evening candles with million dollar bills because there will no longer be a reason to save money- there will be nothing to purchase!
But those on the right continue to buy into the lies of the petroleum industry that it is okay to dump a million pounds of carbon every second into the atmosphere and that we should continue to use coal to produce electricity, thereby increasing the carbon footprint.
Wouldn’t it be ironic if the most advanced species on this earth caused our planet to perish because of greed? Go figure!
Norman Nunamaker,
Gettysburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.