Says unfair campaign financing
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Updated: May 4, 2023 @ 4:29 am
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
A recent report from ProPublica news outlet revealed that for decades, GOP mega-donor Harlan Crow has hosted Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on luxury vacations worth hundreds of thousands of dollars – Thomas never disclosed this.
Justice Thomas was the tie-breaking vote in the disastrous Citizens United Supreme Court decision, which gutted campaign finance laws and opened the floodgates to unlimited spending in our elections. Now research shows that since Thomas’ tie-breaking vote, the billionaire Crow family has increased its political giving by almost 862%.
Between 1977 and 2009, the Crow family spent roughly $161,000 million annually to influence federal elections. But in the 12 years since Citizens United, they have spent more than $1.6 million annually.
According to Americans For Tax Fairness, last year, American billionaires spent at least $900 million to influence federal elections – mostly to elect candidates who share their vision of tax cuts for the rich and powerful, and corresponding massive reductions in public services for working people.
Can anyone believe this is beneficial to the families of our country, to the people who build the economy by working hard and paying their taxes? Please call Representative Joyce (202-225-2431) and Senators Casey (202-224-6324) and Fetterman (202- 224-4254) to demand a new federal law to overturn this corrupting Supreme Court decision.
Sandra R. Mackie,
Gettysburg
